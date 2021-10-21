OptionRoom Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,180.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $65,180.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00102835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,668.04 or 1.00120947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.16 or 0.06542535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00022747 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

