Orbitcoin Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $930,266.58 and approximately $7.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,185.08 or 0.99868914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00055352 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00319578 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.79 or 0.00511781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00197691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002231 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000974 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

