Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after buying an additional 2,799,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 205,326 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,921,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 401,929 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

