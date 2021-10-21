Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORC. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

