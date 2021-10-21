Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $2.74 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00070739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00072972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,062.99 or 1.00016484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.66 or 0.06533682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022607 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars.

