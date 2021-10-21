Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $295.23 million and approximately $47.93 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00192494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

