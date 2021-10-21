Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0132

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. Origo has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $854,333.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00191149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

