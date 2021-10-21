Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.78. 29,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 71,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Orocobre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

