Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.23 and traded as high as C$8.50. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 30,780 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

