Oshkosh (OSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.350-$6.500 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $106.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.21.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.