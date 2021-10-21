OSI Systems (OSIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

