Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Shares Up 1.5%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 4,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 37,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

