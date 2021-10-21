Osisko Development Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Development in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of CVE:ODV opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$728.62 million and a P/E ratio of -13.31.

