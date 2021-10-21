Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

