Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,726,700 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.93% of Outfront Media worth $67,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

