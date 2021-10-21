Overstock.com (OSTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Overstock.com to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. On average, analysts expect Overstock.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $82.76 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 4.41.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.