Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.38. Ovintiv posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $9.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $11.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $34,138,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $28,086,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OVV stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

