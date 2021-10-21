OWNDATA (OWN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $926,384.22 and $24.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.10 or 0.00460099 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.51 or 0.00980946 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.