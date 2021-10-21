Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.89

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 11480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of analysts have commented on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $11,025,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

