P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 21,304 shares.The stock last traded at $54.14 and had previously closed at $54.74.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a market cap of $614.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

