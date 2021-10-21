PAC Global Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001215 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00143404 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006350 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.78 or 0.00609275 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

