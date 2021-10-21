PAC Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $419,237.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $90.08 million and approximately $419,237.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,584,684,914 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

