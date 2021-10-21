Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,482,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 108,488 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,439,000 after buying an additional 196,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.