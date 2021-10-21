PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

