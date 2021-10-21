Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Finally, Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,770,244 shares in the company, valued at $68,480,431.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $13,934,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,442,858 shares of company stock worth $155,939,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

