Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.29% of Palantir Technologies worth $145,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 60,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 34,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $13,934,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,442,858 shares of company stock worth $155,939,644. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

