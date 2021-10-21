Pallapay (PALLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $626,443.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.22 million and $626,443.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,774.20 or 1.00089021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.85 or 0.06455598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022552 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 117,949,141 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

