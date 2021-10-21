Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 7,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLMR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. 113,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $68,207,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 893.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 167,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.