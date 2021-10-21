Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 7,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PLMR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. 113,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57 and a beta of -0.28.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
