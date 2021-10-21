Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAAS. CIBC cut their price target on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.29.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.29 on Thursday, reaching C$31.62. 277,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,419. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$27.97 and a one year high of C$50.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$407,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,490.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

