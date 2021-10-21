PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 79.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 291.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAR opened at $66.66 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.