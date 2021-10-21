PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $66.66 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.