Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $204,886.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00041947 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000416 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,650,936 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

