Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Bought by Price Michael F

Price Michael F raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 710.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,522 shares during the quarter. Price Michael F owned 0.60% of Park Aerospace worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 142,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park Aerospace stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.12. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,022. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

