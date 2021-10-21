Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% during the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,742,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,716,000 after buying an additional 265,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

