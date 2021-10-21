ParkinGo Trading Down 0.4% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $601.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,937.30 or 1.00118560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.24 or 0.00700321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001602 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004262 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.