Particl Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Particl has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $21.69 million and approximately $16,608.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00002851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.82 or 0.00638003 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,642,569 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,041 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

