Patrick Industries (PATK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

