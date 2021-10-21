Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

