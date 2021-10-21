Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Paul A. Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,026. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.42. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $118.63 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
