Paul Christopher Swinney Purchases 3,000 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £14,460 ($18,892.08).

Shares of TSTL stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 484 ($6.32). 780,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,020. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 592.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 605.29. The company has a market capitalization of £228.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86. Tristel plc has a twelve month low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

