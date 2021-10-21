Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,639 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.18% of Paychex worth $70,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $122.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.