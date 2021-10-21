Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

