Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Boosted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises about 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $18,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $520.17. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,600. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 176.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.99 and a 200 day moving average of $409.71. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $529.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

