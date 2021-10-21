Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $500.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.33.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $512.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $529.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 165,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

