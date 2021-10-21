Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $500.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paycom Software traded as high as $532.13 and last traded at $531.58, with a volume of 6764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $512.63.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.33.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $53,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $55,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 181.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.