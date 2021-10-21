PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PBF opened at $15.63 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

