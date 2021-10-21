PBF Logistics (PBFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.21 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $902.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PBF Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 675.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of PBF Logistics worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

