Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.29

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 192812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

About Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

