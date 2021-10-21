PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,119,000 after acquiring an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,247 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

