PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 57,642 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,642 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $80,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $156,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $848,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

